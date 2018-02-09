Boro snap up Muggleton on loan

Scarborough Athletic have brought in defender Sam Muggleton on loan from National League North side York City until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old can play at the back or in midfield and is a long throw specialist.

Muggleton is from Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire and has also had spells playing at Gillingham, Barnet and Eastleigh prior to his move to Bootham Crescent.

The utility man is the son of former Leicester City and Stoke City goalkeeper Carl Muggleton and goes straight into the Boro squad for the Evo-Stik North game away at Mossley tomorrow.