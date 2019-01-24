Boro suffer Watson injury blow

Boro midfielder Ryan Watson is set to be sidelined for several weeks after suffering a broken foot in Tuesday night's 2-1 win at home to Guisborough in the NRCFA Senior Cup.

Watson was substituted towards the end of the first half after taking a knock.

It initially wasn't thought to be too serious, however the news of the break has now been confirmed.

A statement on the club's website said: "It's a blow for both Watson and Boro, as the recent signing has been a stand-out performer since coming in from Farsley Celtic and this obviously means he misses the clash with his former club on Saturday.

"Everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in action in a Boro shirt again soon."