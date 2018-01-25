Boro to feature on FIFA Football TV show

Scarborough Athletic are set to be seen by a global audience with the club featured on the FIFA Football TV programme.

FIFA Football looks in-depth at a topic from each continent every week as part of the 30 minute programme, with a film crew down at the Flamingo Land Stadium back in November to see Boro in action against Ramsbottom United.

Looking back at the demise of Scarborough FC following relegation from the football league and the famous FA Cup run under Russell Slade to play Plremier League side Chelsea in 2003/04, the piece then looks at the club now playing back in Scarborough for the first time in a decade.

Interviewed as part of the feature were Boro director Geoff Osguthorpe, manager Steve Kittrick, striker Michael Coulson and former Scarborough FC player Chris Tate, with shots of the supporters, the town and the new ground also included.

The programme is set to air in the UK on Eurosport 2 on Wednesday morning (January 31) throughout the day at 4am, 8:30am and 6:30pm, but the show can also be found this week around the world via the various international broadcast partners.

Communications Officer Will Baines is excited to see the final broadcast. He said: “We were delighted to welcome the camera crew from Pitch International and FIFA Football down to the Flamingo Land Stadium in November to see the new ground and talk to some of the key figures on the journey to play back home again.

“It is fantastic for a club at Step 4 to be featured on the global stage and showcase our remarkable journey in exile through to the new ground and show the town of Scarborough getting behind the football club again.”