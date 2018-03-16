Boro Under-16s beaten 3-0 at Hessle

Scarborough Athletic Under-16s visited Hessle Sporting Harriers in their league encounter and went down 3-0.

Hessle started well and created the first opportunity, Cameron Anderson saving smartly.

For Boro Tom Wright went close shaving the post with a free-kick after being brought down just outside the box by the home keeper.

Hessle went in front midway through the half the striker rising above Boro’s defenders and keeper to head home from a pinpoint cross.

Trailing 1-0 at the break Boro started the second half brightly with both Jaydan Hindle and Dan Simpson going close.

Hessle though showed some quality with two goals in three minutes midway through the half to clinch the points.

West Hull Warriors visited the Flamingo Land Stadium to take on Scarborough Athletic Under-15s on Sunday.

It was the Warriors who came away with the points after a convincing 4-2 victory.

Jake Reeves and a Aidan Crawford penalty got the goals for Scarborough in a lacklustre performance from the home team, who will be looking to bounce back next week away at Springhead Spartans.

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s made it 14 wins from 14 games as they beat Driffield Warriors 4-1 at home on Sunday.

The hosts dominated possession throughout, and it was a swift passing move which opened the scoring.

Alfie Pearce and Charlie Eccles combined in a neat move, before Pearce tucked away the finish to put Scarborough in front.

Driffield levelled things up soon after, but Scarborough’s patience in possession meant they were always creating chances.

Harley Adams bagged a brace before the half-time whistle to send the home side into the break in a comfortable position.

Chances continued to flow during the second period, with Driffield’s goalkeeper making a number of great saves to stem the tide of the Scarborough attack, but Harvey Bayes did manage to beat him, breaking the defensive line before calmly slotting home for 4-1.

Scarborough Athletic Under-13s welcomed Mill Lane 49 to the Flamingo Land Stadium on Sunday.

Athletic raced into a early lead, with Kene Knowles, Tyson Greening and an outstanding half-volley by Archie McNaughton giving Boro a healthy three-goal advantage in an excellent display of free-flowing football.

In the second half Boro added another two goals, with a strike from Caleb Sheader and an unfortunate own goal by a Mill Lane defender making it 5-0.

Athletic took their foot off the gas and Mill Lane scored two quick goals to give themselves hope of an unlikely comeback in the match.

But this seemed to wake up the home side and they finished the game back on the front foot, adding another two goals.

These came courtesy of a superb strike by Tyson Greening after beating three defenders and Bevan Henry netting his first goal of the season.

Mill Lane added a consolation just before the final whistle as it finished in a comfortable 7-3 win to Boro.

Man of the match for Boro went to Ashton Peterson for a brilliant display at left-back.