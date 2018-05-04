Boro youngsters seal cup victories

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s wrapped up the league and cup double after a nail-biting Plate final against Pelican Rangers at Haworth Park.

It was a thrilling game in which the lead and momentum changed several times and went all the way to extra time before the teams could be separated.

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s shows off their silverware after they completed a league and cup double

It was Scarborough, in a cup final at the first time of asking, who took the lead midway through the first half in spectacular fashion.

Toby Jones latched on to a bouncing ball which dropped over his shoulder before he thumped it on the volley past the keeper to put his side ahead.

Pelican Rangers hit back before the half-time whistle as their striker rounded the Scarborough goalkeeper before slotting home to level the scores at 1-1.

After the interval, it was Rangers who scored next to take the lead for the first time in the game.

Boro's Under-11s have enjoyed a superb season

The Pelican striker ran on to a through-ball, finishing well to give the Hull side the lead for the first time in the game.

With time ticking down, extra bodies were thrown forward in search of an equaliser and it paid off when Jones netted his second of the game with just three minutes remaining in normal time.

Scarborough had a number of chances which were either well saved or off target, but Jones found a way in to the bottom corner to take the tie to extra-time.

With the game heading in to a nervy 20-minute period of extra-time, this incredible cup clash had supporters of both teams struggling to contain their nerves.

On the field it was Scarborough who dominated the ball and the territory as they looked the side most likely to grab an eventual winner.

The game looked to be heading to penalties until deep in to extra-time, and with minutes remaining, Kobi Wilson jinked past two players and into the box before being brought down by the third.

He dusted himself off and smashed home the resulting penalty to give Scarborough a 3-2 lead and send players and supporters into wild celebrations.

Scarborough Athletic Under-14s came back from two goals down to win the Hull League Plate Competition final with a dramatic 3-2 win over Kinloss Bombers.

Boro were slow out of the blocks and quickly found themselves 2-0 behind against underdogs Kinloss.

But this sparked Athletic into life, and the deficit was halved after 30 minutes as a spectacular drive from distance from Josh Dolan came down off the underside of the bar and was adjudged to have crossed the line by the referee.

Despite trailing 2-1 at the break, Boro were still creating opportunities and drew themselves level shortly into the second half, with Dolan once again the hero as he fired beyond the dive of the keeper from a Charlie Wright free-kick.

Regan Exley kept Athletic in the game with a couple of key stops, before Scarborough took the lead in the game for the first time.

After some neat build-up play, Charlie Wright managed to hit the target, with the ball bouncing through the keeper’s grasp and into the goal to make it 3-2, as Boro held out to claim the silverware.

Going into the final league game of the season, Scarborough Athletic Under-11s had played 17, won 17 in the Hull and District Youth League and were looking to make it a perfect 100% record when they visited North Ferriby.

Spurred on by the promotion of the men’s team the day before, they were determined from the off and soon took an early lead with a smart finish from Josh Simpson.

Ryder Greening then pounced on a rebound to make it 2-0.

As half-time approached, North Ferriby pulled a goal back with a smart near-post finish.

That was where their attempts on goal ended, with SAFC piling on the pressure.

A thunderbolt from Reggie Steeles and a top-class volley from Ethan Sellers ensured a comfortable 4-1 victory.

With just a semi-final defeat in the League Cup to their name this season, the squad will now move up to the first division in the league to compete for top honours next year.

Scarborough Athletic Under-16s went down 3-2 at Mill Lane where a sloppy start cost them dearly.

Trailing 3-0 after 19 minutes, the young Boro team left themselves with a mountain to climb.

Gradually Boro hauled themselves into the game with George Walmsley and then Tom Wright firing narrowly wide after a free-flowing move.

On a heavy pitch on which chances were rare, Boro pulled a goal back with 15 minutes remaining when Kane Randerson-Wray rounded the keeper and slotted into an empty net.

Randerson-Wray was on target again with two minutes remaining when getting on the end of Wright’s cross to make it 3-2.

Despite a goalmouth scramble in injury time when Boro’s man of the match Finlay Marsh almost forced the equaliser, Boro came up just short.

Scarborough Athletic Under-17s came back from 5-1 down at half-time to win 8-5 against North Ferriby United Greens and secure a much-needed three points.

Chris Pearson led the Athletic fightback in the second half with four goals.

Brad Wood scored twice and second-half sub Michael Hodgson scored two stunning free-kicks from distance to complete a terrific comeback victory.

Scarborough Under-15s paid the price for some naïve defending to lose 3-2 to Victoria Dock Rangers.

Rangers took the lead with a strike into the top corner giving keeper Alex Chapman no chance.

Boro deservedly equalised near the end of the first half through a Marcus O’Flanagan left-foot finish.

Rangers again took the lead through a scrappy goal, man of the match Jake Reeves’ sharp turn and finish brought the scores all square again.

With time running out, rangers took a quick corner catching the Boro defence out and the striker fired home from close-range.