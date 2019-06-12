Boss Deacey targeting two more signings for Scarborough Athletic

Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey may have moved quickly to draft in 10 new additions to his squad - but he hasn’t finished his business just yet.

Deacey has acquired the services of Ellis Barkworth, Joe Lumsden, Isaac Assenso, T’Nique Fishley, Pete Davidson, Will Annan, Harry Coates, Jordan Deacey, Chris Howarth and Danny Lowe into the club, but he believes his squad could benefit from one or two more additions.

New signing Danny Lowe

“I’m happy with the squad we’ve assembled since the end of the season, but I’m after another one or two players to finish things off going into pre-season,” said Deacey.

“I think we’ve got an exciting squad now with good pace, movement and energy and the ability to play with my philosophy going forward.”

Deacey snapped up defender Lowe just before heading off to play for England Veterans at the Seniors World Cup in Thailand, and believes he’s a great signing for the club.

“I’ve worked with Danny before and he’s a great signing for us,” added Deacey.

“We need that experience at the heart of the defence and Danny will offer that and he’ll also help out the younger lads we’ve brought in like Harry Coates.”