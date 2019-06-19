Boss John Deacey doubles Scarborough Athletic's training workload

Scarborough Athletic’s players will train twice a week from the 2019/20 season - boss John Deacey doubling their training workload.

Boro’s players were put through one training session per week under previous manager Steve Kittrick, but the new boss believes that isn’t enough to ensure his side perform to their potential.

“We’ll be training twice a week this season,” said boss Deacey.

“Training one night a week isn’t enough to work on things ahead of matches and make sure the players’ fitness is as good as it possibly can be.

“It will be important that the players are fit going into the season to play the sort of football I want them to and we’ll also need to do a lot of work on our shape in sessions too.”

Boro get their pre-season preparations under way at the start of July and already have six friendlies pencilled in.

Deacey’s new-look side take on a Scarborough & District League rep team in their opening friendly of the summer on Saturday July 13 at Scarborough RUFC, 3pm kick-off.

This is followed by a home game against Brid Town in the Dave Holland Trophy on Tuesday July 16, 7.45pm kick-off.

Athletic will then head down the A64 to tackle old rivals York City in a friendly on Saturday July 20, 1pm kick-off.

Boro will then play host to Grimsby Town and Pickering Town in their next games, finishing with a trip to Trafford on Saturday August 10.

FRIENDLIES

(3pm ko unless stated)

July 13 v Scarborough League (a)

July 16 v Bridlington Town (h) 7.45pm

July 20 v York City (a) 1pm

July 23 v Grimsby Town (h) 7.30

August 3 v Pickering Town (h)

August 10 v Trafford (a).