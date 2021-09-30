Boss Jono Greening urges Scarborough to home in on success

Boro boss Jono Greening

Boro slumped to a dismal 6-0 loss in the NPL Premier Division match at FC United of Manchester on Tuesday evening, and Greening admitted the hosts outplayed them in every department.

The former Manchester United midfielder said: “FC United played very well on Tuesday night and they were better than us in every part of the game.

“We just didn’t turn up.

“The lads were all hurting after the game on Tuesday but now we need a reaction from them as we need to rapidly improve our poor home form.

“If we had a squad of 24 players like clubs at a higher level then we would be making nine changes for Saturday against Mickleover, but we cannot do that so I will be looking for a positive reaction from this game and Tuesday’s match against Atherton.

“These are now massive games for us, for the players and for myself and the coaches as we all realise that the nature of football means that if we don’t perform then our jobs are on the line.

“I remember as a player at clubs like West Brom, when we got promoted, and when we did well in Europe at Fulham, we were told to take each game at a time and that’s exactly how I see it here as well.

“I have noticed in games when we’ve gone in front we usually do well, but when we go behind the pressure seems to have an effect on the lads.

“We need to put this right from Saturday, making a strong start is crucial, then we can get the fans behind us.”

Greening has been boosted by the return of striker Jake Day, who signed for an undisclosed fee from Guiseley on Tuesday, and the striker will be eager to make a big impact in his first home game back with Athletic on Saturday.

Bridlington-based Day has progressed up the levels of non-league football since being plucked out of grass-roots football by former Boro boss Steve Kittrick in 2016, playing for the likes of Brid Town, Tadcaster and Alfreton.

Greening is delighted with Day’s arrival, he said: “Getting Jake in is great news, he is an honest, hard-working striker, who is a team player and a goalscorer.

“I am looking forward to se how he links up with Nathan Cartman and, when he gets back to full fitness, skipper Michael Coulson, up front.”

The boss admits the latter is a couple of weeks away from returning from his hamstring injury, but seeing the likes of midfielder Lewis Maloney and defender Josh Barrett return to the squad in recent games has handed him a boost.

He added: “Baz has come on for the last two games as a sub and he is a very important player for us but we need to be careful with his injury having kept him out since pre-season.

“Getting Lewis back is also a big positive as he makes us tick, but with it being a hamstring injury we have to be very careful managing his return.”