Boss Kittrick impressed by Bowman

Scarborough Athletic manager Steve Kittrick has expressed his delight at the pre-season performances of young full-back Matty Bowman.

Bowman, 17, caught the eye of the manager in Boro's 3-0 win at Pickering Town last night.

He said: “Young Matty really has impressed me, he has a lot of potential.

"He’s only 17 so we need to be patient, but he played well again against Pickering.”

Boro hit three second-half goals to seal a 3-0 victory at Mill Lane, sub James Walshaw hitting a brace with a Michael Coulson penalty opening the scoring.

“I thought we played well, the lads responded to what we said after the Trafford disappointment,” added the Boro boss.

“We knew it would be a tough game and would be a tight first half, but we came out in the second half and played really well and got about them.

“Wally (Walshaw) came on and made a difference, he took his goals well.

“He takes a lot of pressure off Coulo (Coulson) with the goals he adds.”

Kittrick’s men take on Frickley Athletic in their final pre-season friendly at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday, 3pm kick-off, and the boss is looking for another good performance to wrap up their pre-season schedule.

He added: “We’ll give the lads a rest on Thursday now heading into Saturday’s friendly with Frickley.

“They’ve had a busy pre-season and have played a lot of games.

“We will look for another good performance on Saturday, but it doesn’t always click. The main thing is that we click come a week on Saturday at Hednesford.”