Boss Kittrick waits on quintet ahead of opener

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick is waiting on the fitness of five players ahead of the Evo-Stik Premier opener at Hednesford Town.

Defenders Kev Burgess and Ross Killock, midfield men Matty Dixon and Luke Dean and attacker Wayne Brooksby have all picked up knocks during pre-season.

Boro will also be without midfielder Nathan Valentine, who is suspended.

Kittrick is still very happy with the options available to him though, even if those players don’t pass their fitness tests.

He said: “We are waiting on a few players ahead of the game, hopefully they’ll be fit, but we’ll have to see how things are.

“We do have options across the park though, which is a good place to be in.

“It has been a challenging pre-season, but that is behind us now and we are all just looking forward to getting things going.”

The 310-mile round-trip to Hednesford is one of the longest this season for Boro, but Kittrick is in positive mood prior to the journey.

He added: “It will be good to get that one out of the way, I’d rather do it now than on a Tuesday night in November.

“Hednesford will be big, strong, non nonsence and organised, which is something we will come up against week in, week out this season.

“We have to go down there with a positive mindset though and get that result that we want.

“The travelling Scarborough fans have been amazing since I joined this club and it would be great to see them out in force at Hednesford.

“They always get behind us and we’ll be looking to give them a performance to cheer.”