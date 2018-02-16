Bowman set for Belgium tour after fine form at Repton

Scarborough youngster Matthew Bowman is set to take on Belgium’s finest after impressing on the national stage.

Bowman, who started out at Scalby Juniors before spells at Middlesbrough and Hull City, now attends the prestigious Repton School.

The 17-year-old wing-back also captains the Independent Schools FA Under-17s side, and has impressed enough to win a call-up from the Under-18s coach to travel with them on their tour to Belgium, which will include tough tests against Anderlecht and other big Belgian sides.

Bowman and his Repton team defeated South Hunsley School 5-0 in the last eight of the English Schools Cup recently.

They go on to play Thomas Telford School in the semi-final next week, where Bowman will again be looking to impress.

Repton are also set to meet Bradfield College in the final of the National Independent Schools Under-18s FA Cup.

The final is being held at MK Dons’ Stadium MK on Monday March 5, Repton bidding to win the competition for the first time in their near-500 year history.

Repton made the final after beating Eton 1-0 away from home in front of a 450-strong home crowd last month.

The all-action wing-back also trains with Cardiff City under the tutelage of former Newcastle United and Liverpool striker Craig Bellamy when he isn’t at Repton.