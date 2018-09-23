Bradshaw fires Angel to victory at Trafalgar

Angel kept up their good start to the Scarborough Sunday League Division One season with a 3-1 success at Trafalgar.

Joe Gallagher opened the scoring for the defending champions when he poked home a shot after a long throw, but Robbie Scarborough levelled for Traf.

Angel were handed the ideal chance to restore their lead from the penalty spot, but Neil Thomas' effort was saved well by Traf's man of the match Mark Pryce.

Just before half-time Angel did go back in front thanks to a one-on-one finish from Jamie Bradshaw, and the same player scored in almost identical fashion after the interval to secure the win for the visitors.

.Centre-backs Gaz Thomas and Kurtis Henderson were the star men for Angel, restricting Traf to very few chances.

West Pier claimed a cracking 5-4 win at Cask, with Dane Robinson netting a brace for the visitors.

Chris Mattinson, Rich Tolliday and Mikey Anderson also got on the scoresheet for Pier, with Ryan Matson (2), man of the match Jack Brown and Travis Wood on target for Cask.

Valley secured their first top-flight win with a 3-0 home success against Newlands.

Centre-back Andrew Roebuck's 25-yard free-kick gave the hosts a ninth-minute lead.

This became 2-0 six minutes later when Valley man of the match Neil Forsyth, at the back post, dummied a shot to fool two defenders before slotting the ball into the bottom corner with his weaker left foot.

The win was sealed five minutes into the second half, when captain Danny Appleby's long-range effort nutmegged the keeper.

Goalkeeper Stefan Campbell nearly scored an own goal in the Valley net when he sliced a pass-back in the dying minutes but he was spared any embarrassment by centre-back Josh Westmoreland, who recovered to clear the ball.

Ellis Sellers was the Newlands man of the match, while Lee McLaughlin and Chris Millson also impressing.

Cayton Athletic battled back from 2-0 down after only seven minutes to earn a 4-2 win at Angel Athletic Reserves and take top spot in Division Two.

The home side took the lead from the penalty spot through Jake Moore after only two minutes after a disputed handball decision, then Moore's stunning 25-yard shot doubled Angel's lead after only seven minutes.

Cayton refused to submit and levelled through a Harry Holden effort and Liam Scott's header, Holden then heading against the bar, before Dave Barber fired the visitors 3-2 in front.

The villagers maintained their 100% start, and ended Angel's own perfect record, when Si Coupland sealed the win with the only goal of the second half.

The man of the match award was handed to the entire Cayton team by boss Steven Frederiksen due to their superb performance to battle back from 2-0 down so early on.

Keeper Corey Towell was man of the match for Angel.

Roscoes Bar opened their account for the season with a 9-0 win at Castle Tavern, Carl Hepples smashing home five goals for Bar.

Lee Sutton also hammered home a hat-trick, with Gary Hepples scoring the other goal on the stroke of half-time from the edge of the area.

Carl Hepples and right-back Matty Rowley sharing the Bar man of the match award, Hepples scoring a hat-trick in the first 15 minutes from central midfield.

Saints continued their fine start with a 5-1 home win against Eastfield Athletic.

Player-manager Rafal Jackow scored twice for Valley, with Rob Holt, man of the match Adam Hartmann and an own goal completing the scoring for the victors.

Craig Moss scored Athletic's goal from the penalty spot, with Matt Petch and Adam Martin sharing their man of the match award.