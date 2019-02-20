Bridlington Rangers Pumas sink Jackdaws in derby

Bridlington Rangers Pumas Under-12s claimed a 4-0 win in their Hull & District Youth League derby clash against Burlington Jackdaws.

For the first 15 minutes Pumas were guilty of giving the ball back to Jackdaws too easily and too often, allowing the Burlington outfit to counter and cause problems for the Pumas defence, especially when Billy Ripley was on the ball.

Burlington Jackdaws U12s

Despite their territorial advantage, Rangers couldn’t test the keeper often enough and went into the break at 0-0.

As the second half kicked off, Pumas were a lot more positive and without an under the weather Ripley, Jackdaws looked less threatening.

In the 40th minute Charlie De’Ath intercepted a poor clearance from a Burlington defender, muscled his way past the same defender and finished calmly to put the home side 1-0 up.

Seven minutes later Makhaya Widnall raced past the visitors’ defence, and with him clean through with only the keeper to beat, it looked an almost certain goal.

The keeper came out, Widnall jinked left past the stopper, a desperate dive from the goalkeeper saw Widnall’s legs taken from under him, the referee awarding a free-kick on the edge of the box with no card issued to the Jackdaws custodian.

Jackdaws set up their wall and De’Ath drilled the ball low and it nestled in the bottom corner for his 22nd goal of the season, doubling the home side’s advantage.

The third came just three minutes later when Leon Winter managed to meet a corner and nod the ball over the crowded line.

Three minutes later Pumas added their fourth goal of the game.

Widnall picked the ball up wide right midway into the Jackdaws half and made a strong run into the box.

With a change of direction he put the ball onto his right foot and placed a firm shot high into the net made for a superb solo goal.

There were a number of candidates for the parents’ man of the match, but the award went to Bradley Frew, who was calm and composed in defence and made some excellent forays down the left flank.

The manager’s star man was again a tough choice, awarded to Joel Jewitt, breaking up play in the middle of the park and finding the runners out wide.

The star for Burlington Jackdaws was Bailey Jarvis.