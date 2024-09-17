​Bridlington Town AFC complete the first phase of the installation of 400 rooftop solar panels at stadium

​The 2,800-capacity Mounting Systems Stadium, home of Bridlington Town AFC has completed phase one of the installation of 400 rooftop solar panels, capable of generating 180kW, that will see the club save up to £42,000 - enabling re-investment into the club and the community of Bridlington at large.

The energy generated by the solar panels will help to power the whole stadium, with any excess released to the national grid. The panels have been installed by Duracell Energy Platinum Partner, Pure Renewables.

HDM Energies, a subsidiary of HDM Worldwide Limited, owners of Bridlington Town AFC have installed the solar panels at the Queensgate stadium under their ‘Energy for All’ scheme.

This future thinking initiative provides clean energy and significantly reduces the stadium’s carbon footprint and electricity costs, while promoting the use of sustainable energy in the wider football ecosystem.

The scheme enables Town to directly purchase the solar energy produced at rates significantly below grid-supplied prices.

Since the pre-summer takeover of the club by HDM and new Chairman Dan Rogers, the club has attracted ‘Premier League’ level support from new partners Duracell Energy, leaving fans thrilled with the 24/25 season kit sponsorship and designs.

The Duracell Energy support is extended even further with the installation of multiple EV Chargers at the ground, available for supporter usage.

Mark Millar, CEO of Cheltenham-based Puredrive Energy, an authorised Duracell licensee, said: “Duracell Energy is thrilled to be joining Bridlington Town AFC in their exciting journey towards a greener future.

"With a long-standing commitment to supporting grassroots football, we’re proud to stand alongside the new ownership as they drive Brid’s upward progress through the football league.

“As a leading manufacturer of smart energy solutions, Brid Town’s ambitions align perfectly with our values of providing cheaper and greener energy to accelerate the transition to net zero. In addition to sponsoring this season’s shirt, Duracell Energy is powering the Seasiders renewable revolution with the installation of EV chargers at Queensgate, providing fans with a sustainable option to travel to and from games.”

Dan Rogers, CEO of HDM Worldwide Limited says "Since taking ownership of the club just a few weeks ago, we’ve made such positive strides towards a sustainable future.

"Savings from the new energy scheme and the revenue generated from the solar systems will be passed onto loyal Seasiders fans, and reinvested via playing budgets and more.

"We want to ensure that cost is not a barrier to attendance for local football fans.

"Our focus is on maintaining a thriving football environment, creating new opportunities for the team, and giving back to the local community and the region that has been so supportive of our business.

“Being able to work with such partners as Duracell Energy on our solar ambitions and regenerative output has brought a new dimension to our ambitions at BTAFC.

"Alongside the EV charger installation, having a leader in solar and battery technology as a kit sponsor is not something you often see at this level, and shows our fans and stakeholders our ambition for the team, the sustainability of the club, and the area at large.”

Under the new ownership, HDM plans to enhance both the matchday experience and build on grassroots opportunities for local talent with the upcoming ‘Scholars’ scheme starting, which sees students combine academic studies with professional football training.

The first BTAFC women’s team is part of future planning for the local talent pathway and club growth.