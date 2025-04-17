Bridlington Town aim to boost NPL East survival bid with home win against Stocksbridge Park Steels

Michael Coulson in action for Brid Town

Bridlington Town still have plenty to do in order to avoid the Northern Premier League East Division drop, as they begin the Easter weekend double-header with a home game against Stocksbridge Park Steels on Saturday, April 19.

It’s been over a month since the Seasiders last took to the field at the Mounting Systems Stadium, when they beat fellow relegation-threatened Sherwood Colliery 2-0, writes Ben Edwards.

Since then, Mike Thompson’s side have gone unbeaten, winning 4-1 and 2-0 on the road at Heaton Stannington and Emley, respectively. Most recently, Brid drew 2-2 against Liversedge.

Against the run of play, Danny Earl opened the scoring for the visitors, though the Sedge equalised through captain Joe Walton.

Ahmed Salam will be hoping to impress for Brid Town against Stocksbridge on Saturday. Photo by TCF Photography

Earl looked like he’d stolen all three points in the 91st minute, though just two minutes later Ben Atkinson made it two apiece - the least that the hosts deserved.

After the game, a frustrated Thompson said: “I’m really disappointed, I thought we were really poor. We were really passive. It felt like we thought that we could come here and just win the game.

“The run continues, we’re still unbeaten. Andy (Norfolk) just said it to me in there, six (games unbeaten) from seven is a tough thing to do.”

Having failed to win, Liversedge’s relegation was confirmed, while Sheffield FC and Sherwood Colliery are also now unable to avoid the drop.

That was until news of Brighouse Town’s three-point deduction broke on Monday which moved them into the drop zone, meaning Liversedge and Sherwood can still survive, though it is very unlikely. Nevertheless, it’s still incredibly tight, with Brid two places and three points above Brighouse.

Even Bishop Auckland in 11th can still mathematically go down, as they’re just eight points off relegation with three games remaining.

The Seasiders will look to move further away from that dangerous 19th spot with a positive result against Stocksbridge, who too have plenty to play for, as their current sixth place position means they are one place and two points away from the play-offs.

It was the Steels who thought they’d confirmed Sherwood’s relegation prior to the Brig reprieve, having won 3-1 at home, despite the Wood going into half-time a goal ahead.

Earlier in the season, Brid were defeated 2-0 by Stocksbridge, thanks to goals from Kurtis Turner and former Seasider Daniel Hernandez off the bench, either side of the break.

That being said, the Seasiders have beaten Stocksbridge the last two times they’ve played them at home, and have never conceded against them in East Yorkshire.

Last campaign, they picked up an outstanding 4-0 victory, with goals from Benn Lewis, Jack Walters and a second-half Ali Aydemir brace.

Stocksbridge were reduced to eight men after the fourth goal, due to two red cards before a player was forced off injured after all subs were made.

On the final day of the previous season, Matt Broadley headed the only goal of the game from Lewis’ cross to ensure NPL survival, while the other home encounter against Stocksbridge ended goalless.

Brid head to Grimsby Borough on EasterMonday.