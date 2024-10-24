Bridlington Town lose five-goal thriller after controversial injury-time winner by hosts Cleethorpes

Sam Kay, Danny Earl and Josh Barrett celebrate the equaliser.

Bridlington Town were edged out 3-2 late on in a thrilling NPL East encounter at high-flyers Cleethorpes Town.

Denny Ingram’s side headed down the coast to Cleethorpes on Tuesday night in the hope of making it 3 wins from 3, Bridlington were brimming with confidence after there previous result against Dunston which saw Town defend superbly to claim all 3 points, Dunston are currently the only team to beat the Owls in the league so far this season, writes Thomas Fynn.

In a frantic start, Danny Earl’s cross fell perfectly to Sam Kay to fire a thunderous shot into the roof of the net. Straight from kick-off Cleethorpes took full control and levelled as Josh Walker went one on one with Sebastian Malkowski to bury the ball into the bottom corner.

Cleethorpes began to press and the visiting keeper was called into action on several occasions and the Brid defence continued to do so to frustrate the hosts, but just before half-time the pressure paid off for the hosts as Brody Robertson latched onto a perfect pass from Bateson to take the lead into the interval.

Derry Robson in action for Brid at Cleethorpes.

After the break Cleethorpes looked likely to increase their lead, but Brid battled on and in the 67th minute Earl rose highest but the ball was diverted by Paul Walker over his own stricken keeper Battersby into the goal.

Brid defended well as the Owls pushed for the winner then there was drama and controversy, a scramble in the box saw Connor Smythe hit a low shot past the stranded Malkowski, despite appeals from the Seasiders that he’d been impeded by two home players who’d been tugging on his shirt.

The ref waived the appeals away much to the frustration of Brid boss Denny Ingram who received a yellow card for his comments towards the official as they took the kick-off.

An angry Ingram said: “I’m fuming, a referee’s decision has cost us a point against very good opposition. Although I’m immensely proud of the lads as seven games ago we wouldn’t have had a chance, everyone can see it’s a different dressing room now.”