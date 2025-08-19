Bridlington Town play host to West Auckland Town in FA Cup Preliminary Round replay

Brid Town striker Jake Day in action against Ashington earlier this month. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Town head into their FA Cup Preliminary Round replay against West Auckland Town tonight, 8pm kick-off, at the Mounting Systems Stadium.

After Saturday’s 2-2 draw in the North-East, the Seasiders will be hoping to get the victory and get to the first qualifying round for the first time since 2021.

The Queensgate men were drawn a home tie and the winner of tonight’s clash will play Wythenshawe Town FC or Vauxhall Motors FC.

Brid boss Mike Thompson said: “Come October we’ve played more FA Cup games then league games because we’ve played so many replays.

“We got lucky to get a draw out of that, it’s the worst we’ve played this season, in the second half we spent too much time in second gear, and I thought our passing was slow.”

With the Seasiders playing so many replays, this means that they will have a backlog of league games, Ossett United away and Silsden at the Mounting Systems Stadium.

West Auckland currently sit sixth in the NFL Division One having played five games and sit on nine points. Should they claim the victory over the Seasiders, it will be their first time they have entered the qualifying round since 2008.

The last time the Queensgate men faced West Auckland in FA Cup action before these meetings was in August 2019 when the Seasiders ran out 3-1 victors.