Flynn McNaughton notched for Brid Town at Lincoln United in the NPL Division East Photos by Dom Taylor available to order by emailing [email protected] or on Facebook at DT Sports Photographs

The Seasiders will now look to get their first win of 2022 when they host relegation rivals Pontefract this Saturday.

Town led 2-1 at the break at Lincoln through goals from Luis Adlard, on loan from National League side Grimsby Town, and Flynn McNaughton, but Jack Wightwick’s 55th-minute effort denied Town all three points.

Agnew said: “I see this as two points dropped, we got dragged into their a scrappy match, Lincoln were very keen on breaking up play and getting plenty of stoppages in the second half.

Lewis Dennison limped off with injury early on for Brid Town at Lincoln United

“I am especially frustrated as the teams around us lost so we could well have climbed above Lincoln United and Frickley Athletic, who have now been dragged into the relegation fight.

“We had four one-on-ones and did not convert any of them, their keeper did well but we have to take those kind of chances.

“Young forward Luis Adlard took his goal very well, a smart finish after an excellent pass from Will Anann and he put in a good shift on his first start for us.

“Flynn McNaughton came on as a sub for Lewis Dennison who went off after only 15 minutes through injury, and - after having had a dip in form recently - he took his opportunity very well and got a good goal.”

The scene is now set for a crunch clash with another relegation rival on Saturday afternoon, with Pontefract visiting Queensgate.

“We now look like being without Lewis Dennison through injury for what is a huge game against Pontefract on Saturday at home.

“Midfielder Pete Davidson missed the Lincoln game with his persistent hamstring injury, so we will be hoping that he can maybe come back Saturday.

“We will be boosted by the return of forward Danny Earl for the Ponte game as is back available again after completing his suspension at Lincoln.

“It is still so close down there near the bottom of the table so these matches against sides near us are huge games.

“Pontefract have been in good form recently, they have some more players in and got some good results.

“Their manager Craig (Rouse) gets them playing the right way too so it will be a tough game.”

Agnew is continuing to look for a couple of new signings to boost his squad, with the likes of Leon Dawson and Declan Parker having moved on in recent weeks.

He added: “We are actively looking for more players as we are a bit short now.

“We could look at bringing another loan player in.”