Veteran midfielder Hotte was shown a red card deep into injury-time after a melee sparked by a Ponte player appearing to push Brid’s Flynn McNaughton into the advertising hoardings.

Agnew insists that the Ponte player who started the melee should have been shown the red card rather than Hotte, who said he had merely raised an arm to block a punch being thrown at him.

The player-boss said: “The ref had a terrible game, he missed one of their players almost catching the ball in the penalty area and didn’t give a penalty. Their centre-back then took Danny

Danny Earl scored both goals for Brid Town in the 2-0 home win against Pontefract

Earl down and the left-back was booked instead, and the same centre-back then picked up a booking a few minutes later so he should have been sent off for two yellows.

“Then I was through in on goal and I was taken down and their player should have been sent off as he was the last man but the ref only gave a yellow.

“Then the melee at the end was caused by him adding on 10 minutes at the end. How he even ended up giving seven minutes official injury-time is baffling as there were no stoppages, with six subs you would have said maybe five minutes.

“Deep into injury-time this melee broke out and Flynn McNaughton was pushed into the boards by a Ponte player and their manager was also getting involved coming onto the pitch as well.

“At the end of this the ref sent Nathan off and not the lad who started the whole incident. We have clear video coverage of the incident so we’ll be appealing as we cannot afford to lose Nathan for four games with a suspension.”

This dramatic end to the match unfortunately overshadowed a great performance by the home side against an NPL East relegation rival.

Town took advantage of poor defending allowing Earl to fire a shot in from the left to beat Ponte keepe Lloyd Allinson after only five minutes.

In the second half Brid wrapped the game up with an excellent solo goal from Earl.

Agnew added: “Danny Earl was superb and took his goals well, we were always in control and fully deserved the win.

“As well as Danny, defenders Jack Bulless and Benn Lewis also did very well, with Jack in particular putting another strong shift in.

“I am very proud of how the lads have played recently. We have done so well in these past few games to get up to where we are now in 13th place, this is much higher than some people were saying we would be after we lost out first seven games of the season.”

As well as Hotte’s likely suspension, Agnew could be sidelined for a few weeks after coming off on 80 minutes with a pulled hamstring.

The recall of loanee Jaz Goundry by parent club Grimsby Town had already stretched the Town squad to it’s limits so Agnew is once again on the look-out for new recruits ahead of another crucial clash with Tadcaster Albion at home on Saturday

The player-boss added: “It is a shame to lose Jaz as he has been doing well for us but Grimsby are his parent club and they needed him back as they were short on centre-backs.

“I was a bit disappointed to then see that he was not even named on the bench for the Grimsby Town game.

“He has been getting plenty of good experience here and we have seen him as more of a midfield player. Hopefully we can maybe get him back at some point if he is not getting game time there.

“It was good to get Archie Whitfield in from York and he did well in the 20 minutes he came on for against Ponte.”

Saturday’s game against fellow strugglers Tadcaster Albion kicks off at 3pm, and the Seasiders can take another huge step away from the drop-zone with a win.

Agnew added: “They beat us in a close game at their place in John Deacey’s first game in charge, a new manager coming in often gives a side an extra boost.