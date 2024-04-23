Bridlington Town set sights on back-to-back East Riding FA Senior Cup final wins

Glen Sani will look to impress as Brid Town eye cup final success.

Supporters should note the later than originally scheduled kick-off time of 7:45pm, writes Ben Edwards.

It will be the Seasiders’ second of three games in the space of seven days, as the cup final arguably comes at a bad time for Adrian Costello’s side, as he could do with extra time for his squad to rest and prepare for the final league game on Saturday.

After a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Ossett United in the final home game of the season, it is set to go the final day of the season for Brid Town to secure their NPL status next season.

Brid Town skipper James Williamson will be aiming to lead his side to cup final glory on Tuesday night. PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

The Seasiders’ last victory in the league came against Tuesday’s cup final opponents, North Ferriby, on Easter Monday. Bridlington will now be looking to make it two wins in April against the Villagers.

It was a great performance for the Seasiders, as Aydemir gave them an early lead. North Ferriby equalised through Harry Lovick, before an excellent counter attack saw Andy Norfolk head home the winner.

During that match, a coin toss determined which team would host the East Riding Senior Cup final, of which North Ferriby won. As such, the game will take place at the Dransfield Stadium.

It’s been a nice run to the final for Bridlington Town, who have picked up three 3-0 victories against sides three leagues below them in East Riding Rangers, Hessle Sporting and Sculcoates Amateurs.

Hopefully the trend now continues, though this time against a side in the same league as them, as the competition’s two highest ranked sides face off.

If they were to win on Tuesday, it would be the second consecutive year of winning the East Riding Senior Cup, having beaten Hedon Rangers 3-2 in last year’s final

North Ferriby’s route to this campaign’s final saw them thrash Hornsea Town 9-0 in the second round, before a 3-1 victory against Great Driffield AFC in the quarter-final.

They struggled more in the semi-final against Pocklington Town, as they went into half time drawing 1-1. However, they managed to get over the line with a 2-1 victory to book their place in the final.

In the league, it has been a steady first season at Step Four after promotion last campaign, as they sit 8th with 57 points, though they are a long way off the play-offs.

Recently, North Ferriby have been excellent at home, having won their last three matches 3-2, 3-1 and 1-0 against Consett AFC, Stocksbridge Park Steels and Sheffield FC, respectively.

Their form away from home, however, has been poor, with three consecutive defeats. Before the Brid Town defeat, the Villagers lost 4-1 against Pontefract Collieries, whilst more recently they lost 1-0 against Ossett United.

As well as the Easter Monday fixture, Brid Town played North Ferriby on Boxing Day at the Dransfield Stadium, though that ended in a 3-1 defeat. Jack Walters opened the scoring for the Seasiders with a free kick, though he has since joined North Ferriby, alongside Matty Dixon.