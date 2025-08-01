Bridlington Town set to kick off new season at Knaresborough Town in FA Cup

Winger Will Annan has returned to Brid Town. Photo by Alexander Fynn

Bridlington Town travel to Knaresborough Town this Saturday in the Emirates FA Cup extra preliminary round.

The two clubs have never met before domestically, and with Town enjoying a relatively successful pre-season Mike Thompsons men should be confident going into the fixture.

Thompson has rang the changes to his personnel in the off -season with several new signings, Jake Day a big powerful striker has returned the club for the 25/26 season, other signings including Charlie Dunkerley, Casey Stewart, Jonathon Dash replacing Jack Hall in goal, Alex Zachariou, Jak Whiting and Brodie Sedman making the step up from the reserves side, Charley Whight also joins the side who is a product of the SFS Scholarship.

Town’s last outing on Saturday saw the side run riot with goals scoring 13 in total against a young Bridlington U19 side at the festival of football, however despite the scoreline the youngsters made it difficult for the first team and never gave up. A week earlier, Town ran out 5-1 winners against Winterton Rangers.

Their opponents Knaresborough Town have already opened their Macron Northern Counties East League campaign where they played out a goalless draw to last season’s Division One champions, Horbury Town, at Manse Lane last Saturday.

For anyone wishing to travel to support the Seasiders this Saturday please follow the directions via your navigation devices to Manse Lane HG5 8LF.

Parking at the ground is limited, supporters are recommended to park their vehicles in the Brook Road public car park, on-street parking is available some of which is free for a limited time.