As Bridlington Town come towards the end of what has been an incredibly busy schedule, they’ll host Newton Aycliffe in the Northern Premier League on Tuesday, November 19, at the Mounting Systems Stadium.

It’s been a mixed week for Denny Ingram’s side, who responded to a disappointing 5-2 defeat against Ossett United by beating Heaton Stannington 1-0, with Nathan Dyer’s early strike the difference between two, writes Ben Edwards.

Attacker and assistant manager Michael Coulson said: “It was a really good professional performance after what happened on Tuesday night.”

Unfortunately, injuries for the Newton Aycliffe game are a concern for the Seasiders.

Bridlington Town's Pete Davidson, who is set for a midweek test at home to Newton Aycliffe. Photos by TCF Photography

Captain Simon Heslop and vice-captain Josh Barrett have both been absent in recent weeks, as has Danny Earl. Tom Allan and Derry Robson were also both forced off injured against Heaton Stannington.

The Newton Aycliffe encounter is a re-arranged fixture, which was postponed from last month due to cup commitments for the Newtonians.

They picked up a point on the road on Saturday, drawing 1-1 with Stocksbridge Park Steels. It’s been a solid campaign for them so far, having earned 26 points from 16 games.

They sit ninth in the Northern Premier League East, while the Seasiders’ recent victory moved them up to 14th.

It was a bizarre game last time between Bridlington and Newton Aycliffe.

The Newtonians took a 4-0 lead after 63 minutes, though the Seasiders pulled three goals back to get themselves back in the game from nowhere. However Aycliffe scored the final goal to win 5-3.

The last time the sides faced met at Moore Lane, Lewis Dennison’s goal was cancelled out by Jake Petitjean as it finished 1-1.