​Bridlington Town started their 2024/25 campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Carlton Town in the Northern Premier League Division East on Saturday afternoon.

Although chances were few for the home side, Bridlington had little to offer, but then again neither did the Carlton side, an even first 20 minutes with no team really taking control of the game, writes Alexander Fynn.

It took until the end of the first 45 minutes for Carlton to have the first real opportunity to break the deadlock, through Lamin Manneh, but home keeper Sebastian Malkowski dealt with the threat with ease.

Carlton started the second half with a little more purpose and threat, taking control of the midfield, the ball landed to Jack Newall from a throw in and hit it from the penalty spot in open play to break the deadlock in a game with few chances.

The hosts go on the attack versus Carlton.

Brid were still struggling in attack though a shot from Simon Heslop, landed straight into the visiting keeper’s hands.

Carlton began to press and were looking to double the lead, Niall Hylton hit a superb shot but luckily for the Queensgate men it deflected off a defender to head inches over the bar.

Brid were quick to counter through Ethan Harrison but the chance came to nothing. Malkowski was called into action again and pulled off a great save from Manheh to keep Brid Town in the match.