Bridlington Town slump to 2-1 defeat at home to Pontefract Collieries

Ahmed Salam levelled for Brid Town at home to Pontefract, but the visitors hit back to earn a 2-1 win. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Town paid the price for a poor first-half showing at home to Pontefract Collieries in the NPL East Division on Saturday, the Seasiders slipping to a 2-1 loss at Queensgate.

Ben Middleton put the visitors in front 11 minutes before the interval, as Town struggled to get going.

The Seasiders brought on Charlie Dunkerley, Casey Stewart and Ben Farrar for Pete Davidson, Michael Coulson and Stan Hewitt respectively after half-time.

This move helped to spark Town into life, as the hosts levelled on 50 minutes as Jake Day and Matty Dixon worked well to set up Ahmed Salam on the penalty spot, the forward taking a touch and firing a low shot into the bottom left corner.

Will Annan has left Brid Town by mutual consent due to personal and family reasons. Photo by Alexander Fynn

The visitors restored their lead on 67 minutes as a long throw from Greenhough caused chaos, and Day flicked the ball past his own keeper Josh Render to restore Ponte’s lead, and despite Josh Barrett making a long-awaited late return from injury as an 88th-minute sub, the day ended in disappointment for the Seasiders.

Assistant boss Andy Norfolk said: “The first half we were really poor, lacked energy, lacked a bit of spark .

"The second half we started really well, got ourselves back in it, had a few chances that we probably snatched at but overall we cannot be that poor for the first half and expect to come away with a win.

"It was good to see Baz (Josh Barrett) back, ideally we would like to have got him a bit longer but the game was tight.”

Talking about what sparked the Seasiders into the life after the break the former Seasiders star said: "We just asked for a bit more from them, we were really lethargic in the first half so we couldn’t be any worse in second half.

“The three subs made a difference, it’s nothing to do with the three lads who went off, if we could have made 11 subs we would have made 11.

“We scored a really good goal, Jake’s done really well down the line then a great bit of quality from Matty Dixon then Ahmed has done what he has been doing all season and providing a bit of quality on the edge of the box with a great goal, but we couldn’t quite press on.”

On decisions by officials, Norfolk added: "We’ve been on the wrong end of a few decisions this season, I think they should have had a penalty first half, we got away with a handball but then the irony is second half we get Casey (Stewart) who is about to tap the ball in from the edge of the box gets brought down in the box, I have one official telling me no contact and I’ve got the linesman telling me he doesn’t know why it hasn’t been given. That’s not what has cost us today – a poor first half cost us – but it’s extremely frustrating.”

Town have been rocked by the exit of winger Will Annan, who has left the club by mutual consent due to personal and family reasons.

A club statement said: “The club fully understands and supports Will’s decision and has worked closely with him to ensure the best outcome for all parties. Everyone at Bridlington Town wishes to place on record their appreciation for Will’s professionalism and contribution during his time with the club.

"The door will always remain open for Will, and the club extends its best wishes to him and his family for the future.”

Head Coach Mike Thompson added: “Will has been an outstanding professional and a pleasure to work with. I’ve always said, regardless of level you play “family, work, football…. In that order. We have the utmost respect for him as both a player and a person.

"At times like this, football takes a back seat — it’s important we do what’s right for Will and his family. He leaves with our full support and best wishes”