Bridlington Town snap up striker Luis Adlard from Grimsby Town
Bridlington Town have signed young striker Luis Adlard on a month's loan deal from National League outfit Grimsby Town.
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 4:18 pm
Updated
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 4:31 pm
Adlard will join fellow Mariner Jaz Goundry at Queensgate, the latter having made a big impact since joining the Seasiders on loan last month.
Goundry's loan deal was recently extended until January 12, and in his short time so far with the Seasiders he has won three man of the match awards and the November player of the month award.
Goundry and Adlard both played several games on loan with Brid's NPL East rivals Frickley earlier this season.