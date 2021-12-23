Bridlington Town snap up striker Luis Adlard from Grimsby Town

Bridlington Town have signed young striker Luis Adlard on a month's loan deal from National League outfit Grimsby Town.

By Andy Bloomfield
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 4:18 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 4:31 pm
Jaz Goundry has impressed for Bridlington Town on loan from Grimsby Town. Photo by Dom Taylor

Adlard will join fellow Mariner Jaz Goundry at Queensgate, the latter having made a big impact since joining the Seasiders on loan last month.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Goundry's loan deal was recently extended until January 12, and in his short time so far with the Seasiders he has won three man of the match awards and the November player of the month award.

Goundry and Adlard both played several games on loan with Brid's NPL East rivals Frickley earlier this season.

Bridlington TownNational LeagueSeasiders