Adlard will join fellow Mariner Jaz Goundry at Queensgate, the latter having made a big impact since joining the Seasiders on loan last month.

Goundry's loan deal was recently extended until January 12, and in his short time so far with the Seasiders he has won three man of the match awards and the November player of the month award.