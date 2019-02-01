Brooksby keen to fire Scarborough Athletic to play-off spot

Scarborough Athletic winger Wayne Brooksby is keen to fire the club to an Evo-Stik Premier Division play-off spot when he returns from injury.

Brooksby returned from a long-term injury in Boro's North Riding Cup clash with Guisborough, only to be forced off again after a strong challenge.

But the former Bradford Park Avenue wide man is close to making his return to contention and is eyeing up next Saturday's clash with Stafford Rangers at the Flamingo Land Stadium to make his return.

"It was really frustrating getting a knock against Guisborough, especially when I had just come back from my previous injury," said Brooksby.

"I was feeling really sharp that night too, to say it was my first game back in the side.

"I've been working really hard to get back and I'm close to fitness now, hopefully I'll be fit for the Stafford game.

"I have been to watch all the games while I've been out, the lads have done well, especially with us having so many players injured or suspended."

Brooksby is confident he can contribute in the final third with the goals and assists to fire Boro into a play-off spot.

He added: "Hopefully I can help the team get into the play-offs, that's got to be the target now I think.

"We've done well so far this season and just need to pick up some momentum and I'm confident we can get into the play-offs.

"I'm excited to get back out there now and help the team out."

Brooksby, who cut his teeth in the old Scarborough FC YTS set-up and later turned out for Scarborough Town, has been impressed with the club's fans this season and is hoping they can be the 12th man as they head into the business end of the season.

"The fans have been great," added Brooksby.

"There's always good numbers at home games and we get good support on the road too.

"Hopefully they can keep getting behind us and help us pick up some big wins between now and the end of the season."