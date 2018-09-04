Brooksby relishing reunion with Ferriby

Scarborough Athletic Forward Wayne Brooksby said he is "excited but cautious" ahead of tonight's Evo-Stik Premier Division clash with North Ferriby United.

Brooksby, who helped take Ferriby to the National League, said: "We cannot under estimate them, they will be dangerous and we have to be guarded.

"We have been unfortunate in some games so we have to make sure we are ready."

Boro moved up to eighth in the table with Saturday's win over Hyde United, one point behind second place, but four behind early pace setters Gainsborough.

Goals from James Walshaw and two from Michael Coulson sent Boro to a nervy 3-2 win despite leading 3-0 for over 70 minutes and Brooksby added that the win was "crucial to get the season up and running."

Brooksby said: "It is exciting to play again of course, I love playing in front of these fans.

"Playing in this team with the expansive way they play allows me to really express myself."

The villagers have not started the season well, currently sitting 20th with just one win in their first five league games.

Former Boro midfielder Chris Bolder is the manager at Ferriby and he was less than impressed with his side's performance during the 5-0 defeat at the hands of Warrington Town and claimed his side will aim to bounce back on Tuesday night.

The one game that North Ferriby have won this campaign was against South Shields on Bank Holiday Monday.

Kick off is 7.45pm at the Flamingo Land Stadium.