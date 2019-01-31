Burgess determined to bounce back for Scarborough Athletic

Defender Kev Burgess is determined to return from his hamstring injury and help Scarborough Athletic book an Evo-Stik Premier Division play-off spot.

Burgess is currently on the sidelines alongside Boro’s other recognised centre-backs Bailey Gooda and Ross Killock, and he admits it has been difficult to watch on from the sidelines.

“I have only missed the Matlock game while I’ve been out injured, I’ve been down to support the lads in the others,” said Burgess.

“I was heading and kicking every ball in the Farsley match, no players like to have to watch games.

“The lads did well in the Farsley game, it was a difficult task for them coming up against one of the best sides in the league with a patched-up defence.

“The guys at the back dug in and did their best though.

“I was stood with the chairman (Trevor Bull) in the second half, we had a good chat about plans going forward.”

Burgess admits he’s unlikely to be fit for Saturday’s trip to tackle Marine, but is hoping to be back in contention when Stafford Rangers visit the Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday February 9.

Burgess added: “I think I’ll be struggling for Marine, it will come a bit too soon for me.

“I’m aiming at the following week and hopefully I can get back in contention for that one.”

Burgess admits his current injury problems are a product of his own mistakes earlier in his career.

“I was a bit naive as a young player,” Burgess admitted.

“You’d be given programmes for coming back from injuries and I’d be so keen to play that I would ignore the knocks and niggles.

“I’m 31 now, more mature and I’m following all my programmes better, so hopefully that will pay off and I can get back in action soon and help out the lads.”

Burgess, who signed for Boro after leaving National League North outfit Darlington, has his sights set firmly on helping the club achieve a spot in the play-offs come the end of the season.

The defender will deal with his future at a later date.

“I haven’t thought past the end of the season yet,” added Burgess.

“It’s been great so far, everyone at the club has been so welcoming and I’m loving my time here, but I am solely focused on helping us get into the play-offs.

“I’m sure I’ll sit down with the gaffer at some point.”

