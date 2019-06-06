Burgess' shock at exit from Scarborough Athletic

Kev Burgess has expressed his shock at being axed by Scarborough Athletic after shaking hands on a new deal for next season.

The 31-year-old defender bounced back from mid-season injury problems to finish the campaign in impressive form that he believed had earned him a new contract to stay at the Flamingo Land Stadium next season.

To his surprise, he received a message saying the club were going in a different direction and that his services were no longer required.

“It came as quite a shock really,” said Burgess.

“The day after the cup final I received a message from John (Deacey) saying he wanted to build a team around me for next season.

“We met up and shook on a deal and I thought nothing of it after that until I got a message saying the club were going in a different direction.

“It’s a shock and I didn’t expect it, but I’m 31 now and have been in the game a while, and that’s just how football works sometimes.”

Despite his shock at leaving the club, Burgess bears no ill will to the Seadogs and was keen to wish the club all the best going forward.

The former Darlington and Whitby defender added: “I want to wish the club and everyone involved all the best for next season and in the future.

“Within hours of it being announced my battery was down to 5% with all the messages of support.

“The chairman, board, fans and players all deserve success at the club and I hope they can push on and achieve that next season.”

While he hasn’t had time to explore too many options just yet, Burgess believes he’ll have a new club lined up sooner rather than later.

There’s been interest and I think I will speak to a few other clubs soon,” said Burgess.

“I thought I was staying so have not given it much thought yet but I’m sure I’ll have something lined up soon.”

Boro announced their retained list on Wednesday morning, with Bailey Gooda joining defensive partner Burgess in heading for the exit.

Gooda took to Twitter to thank the club and their fans.

He said: “@safc wish you nothing but the best for the future. From the volunteers at the club through to all the fans, unbelievable support always been a pleasure.”

With boss Deacey away on his travels, assistant manager Dave Merris paid tribute to the pair.

He said: “The lads who were here last season did tremendously well, the effort they put in from the first game to the last was outstanding.

“From my point of view I just want to thank all of them. It was a pleasure playing alongside them.

“This is now a new season and a new chapter. What we are building at the club is very exciting.”