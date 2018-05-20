Cappleman spot as Newlands claim dramatic Senior Cup win

Newlands battled back from 4-2 down to pull it back to 4-4 and then won the Senior Cup final shoot-out 4-1 thanks to a fine save from Martin Cappleman, who also scored the winning penalty against Angel.

Newlands made a decent start and claimed the opening goal on 11 minutes when a corner was swung in and Liam Cooper flicked the ball towards the goal and Ryan Rivis forced the ball past Scott Wardman from close range.

Joe Hakings' side almost added a second shortly after Jack Hakings' shot from a corner was blocked on the line amid shouts for handball.

Angel then started to gradually gain a foothold in the game, Martin Cappleman making two fine saves to deny Isaac Sands.

Another brave save by Cappleman, this time from Jamie Bradshaw after a great pass by Jackson Jowett, saw Angel go close again.

Angel's pressure paid off with a towering header from Sands from a great free-kick, making it 1-1.

The league champions then went 2-1 in front, Jowett chasing a long pass down the left flank flicking the ball up and charging the ball down with Cappleman and slotting in the rebound.

Angel then began to pile the pressure on with Joe Gallagher going close with a long-range shot, then they had a goal disallowed for an infringement in the six-yard box.

Newlands started the second half strongly and levelled in the 61st minute from the penalty spot through Stew Bates.

Jack Ramos had a shot saved by Wardman then had another effort whistle over from 30 yards just a few seconds later.

Rivis soon had a chance to make it 3-2 but Wardman saved bravely at his feet.

The turning point of the game came in the 72nd minute when Jowett set up Bradshaw to slide in a shot and go 3-2 ahead, but just beforehand what looked to be a foul occured on the right wing on a Newlands defender near assistant ref John Chalk but he kept his flag down, causing protests from the Newlands players and staff.

The lead was then doubled when Bradshaw was fouled in the area and sub Martin Cooper slammed home the penalty.

Newlands then got back into the game when Wardman fouled a Newlands forward in the area and Stew Bates slotted home the penalty.

Angel looked as if they were going to hang on for the win but in the dying moments a ball into the box was diverted past Wardman by his own defender Gary Thomas.

The game then went to penalties, and Bates fired in the first for Newlands then Cappleman blocked Martin Cooper's spot-kick.

Dan Freer doubled the lead for Newlands then Neil Thomas pulled one back for Angel.

Kurtis Henderson made it 3-1 for Newlands then Gary Thomas added to his own goal misery by smashing his shot against the bar and out, leaving Cappleman to slot home the winning penalty for a 4-1 victory and the Senior Cup was Newlands.