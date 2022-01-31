Cayton Corinthians defeated Newlands 5-0

Cayton boss Steven Frederiksen said: "This was a great result for us as we were still missing a few players due to injury.

"We knew we were up against it today against title-chasers Newlands. We set up defensively and kept our discipline.

"Every one of the Corinthians dug deep, put in a shift, and worked hard for one another."

The villagers surged into a 3-0 lead after half an hour helped by some Newlands errors, Si Coupland smashing in a brace and Brad Atkinson also notching.

Despite this lead the game was far from over as Newlands tried to get back into the match and earned a 40th-minute penalty, but Luke Chambers saved the spot-kick and this turned out to be the turning point of the league match.

Rather than rest on their laurels, Cayton went after more goals in the second half to kill the game off.

Tyler Beck set up Nicko Dunn for the fourth before Atkinson's inch-perfect cross found Beck in the box and he controlled the ball superbly and finished exquisitely to kill the game off at 5-0.

Frederiksen added: "Point to any Cayton player and you have a man of the match however Luke Dunn gets the manager's choice particularly for his robust first-half performance.

"This is a a great result going into next weekend's North Riding quarter-final at Three Fiddles."

Newlands will look to bounce back with a win in their home cup-tie against title rivals Trafalgar this Sunday.

Pacesetters Trafalgar extended their lead to nine points over Newlands - who have two games in hand - thanks to their 5-1 win at home to Valley.

Sean Exley continued his fine scoring form with a hat-trick for Traf, with Joel Ramm and Sam Pickard also on the scoresheet

Boss Jamie Patterson said: "Traf's man of match was 18-year-old Josh Petre, special mentions to Sam Garnett and Sean Exley who were also brilliant.

"This was a solid performance from Traf against a strong Valley side who played some good football. We led 3-0 at half-time and were delighted to win a tough game."

Valley boss Ben Kristensen said: "We played the better football but didn't have Trafalgar's clinical edge.

"Our goal was from Harry Ward who rounded the keeper at 3-0. Our man of the match was captain Danny Appleby for an top-class all-round performance in midfield."

Fylingdales earned a 4-1 win at Roscoes Bar to move into fifth place.

Simon Willison, Joe Hutchinson, man of the match Cam Fox and Kane Broadley all netted for Dales.

For Roscoes, Nat Harrison scored a second-half header from a corner which deflected off a Dales defender.