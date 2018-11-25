Cayton knock top-flight Newlands out of Sunday Cup

Second division Cayton Corinthians kept their cool to win 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out at top-flight Newlands in their Scarborough FA Sunday Cup quarter-final.

Dave Barber opened the scoring for the visitors in a scrappy encounter, but Newlands levelled thanks to a superb Kyle O'Toole strike.

The home side then took the lead with 10 minutes left through a Drew McCoubrey effort and piled on the pressure looking for a third, with only brave defence from Cayton and the woodwork keeping Newlands at bay, the hosts hitting the post four times.

Five minutes from time Nicko Dunn scored the leveller for Steven Frederiksen's team, taking the game to penalties.

Cayton made the worst possible start to the shoot-out, with Leroy Donaldson smacking his effort over the top and Liam Scott's chipped effort saved by the Newlands gloveman.

The visitors then scored successive penalties through Barber, Si Coupland and Dan Bywater, then when Luke Chambers saved Newlands' sixth spot-kick, Nicko Dunn fired home to secure a 4-3 penalties win for Cayton, taking them into the last four.

Frederiksen said: "The defence performed superbly to keep a first division team at bay, and centre-back in particular was impressive and was named as our man of the match."

James Skelton and Ellis Sellers shone for Newlands.

West Pier also progressed to the next round with a 2-1 late, and hard-earned, home win against Division Two outfit Eastfield Athletic.

Luke Delve headed Pier in front after five minutes, then the hosts missed a great chance to double their lead when Rich Tolliday fired his penalty wide of the goal.

After the interval Athletic started to look the better team and levelled through the in-form Jamie Hartley and could well have gone on to win the quarter-final.

Two minutes from time, young sub Matty Hillman slotted home after a goalmouth scramble, ending the resistance of the plucky Athletic defence.

Pier boss Paddy Parke said: "I cannot understand why they are struggling in the second division, as they played really well today against us and deserve a lot of credit for their efforts."

Eastfield chief Andy Thorpe added: "I have to give the man of the match to all 13 players as they were all superb, if we can keep playing like that in the New Year we will do well."

Cask failed to raise a team for their game at Angel, and Roscoes Bar also conceded at Trafalgar as they did not have enough players.

Saints returned to the top of the Sunday League second division table with a 2-1 win at Castle Tavern.

Ryan Hunter's brace put a depleted visiting team in front, Saints travelling to a new-look Tavern with only 11 players.

Theo James pulled a goal back for a home side missing several key players, but they almost claimed a share of the spoils thanks to a spirited performance.

Hunter was named as man of the match for Saints, while new signing Luke Page and left-back Richard Curtis stood out for Tavern.

Scarborough FA Sunday Cup quarter-finals

West Pier 2-1 Eastfield Athletic; Newlands 2-2 Cayton Corinthians, Cayton win 4-3 on penalties; Angel Athletic v Cask - off, Cask could not raise a team; Trafalgar v Roscoes Bar - off, Roscoes failed to raise a team.

Sunday League Division Two

Castle Tavern 1-2 Saints.