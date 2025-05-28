Centre-back Frankie Whelan extends contract with Whitby Town until summer of 2026
The 21-year-old joined Town ahead of the 2024-25 season following his release from Middlesbrough and established himself as a reliable member of Gary Liddle's defence.
In his first Whitby season, he made 34 appearances for Town, scoring once.
Whelan said: "I'm buzzing to be at Whitby for another year as I really enjoyed my first season at the club, despite some struggles.
"I'm looking forward to playing with the lads again and seeing where Lidds and Jason can take us next year."
Liddle added: "Frankie’s re engagement with us is great news for me and the club as a whole.
"He’s a big part of the squad and had a good season given it was his first taste of men’s football.
"It’s important now he builds on that and keeps improving as he certainly has the right qualities to do so. We look forward to working with him again."
