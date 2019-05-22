Championship test for Scarborough Athletic's Jack Johnson

Scarborough Athletic defender Jack Johnson is set to tackle the Under-23s from Championship side Huddersfield Town tonight.

The young full-back will line up for a Evo-Stik League/NCEL League Under-23 side in a game against Huddersfield's prospects at Ossett United, 7.45pm.

He will be joined in the team by players from clubs like Ossett, Stocksbridge and Liversedge.

Johnson said: "It is a great opportunity for me to keep my fitness before we go back to pre-season.

"I'll be in a team that’s been put together for players under 23 and play in the Evo-stik or NCEL.

"They have told me that there will be three or four games a year against professional sides and tonight’s game is against Huddersfield Town Under-23s.

"I'm not sure what will come of it, but I've been told that there will be scouts there, so I'm guessing it is just testing us against professional sides."