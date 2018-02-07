Clubs to hold minute's silence for stalwart Albert

Both the Scarborough & District Saturday and Sunday Leagues have confirmed clubs will hold a minute's silence before all games this weekend to honour long-serving referee Albert Eadon, who passed away recently.

Eadon, who died aged 88 last month, refereed for over 30 years in the Scarborough leagues up until the age of 84.

Both leagues confirmed that players will fall silent for a minute before their games at the weekend to honour Eadon.

A Saturday League spokesman also confirmed the league are looking into naming an annual award to local refs in his memory.

He said: "The league are looking at the prospect of having an annual referees award in his name as a mark of the respect we had for him."

Pick up this week's Scarborough News for full tribute to Albert Eadon.