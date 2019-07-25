Coach Roberts happy with Scarborough Athletic's pre-season progress

Scarborough Athletic coach Steve Roberts has been impressed with pre-season performances to date, despite 2-1 defeats against York City and Grimsby Town this week.

Boro boss John Deacey insisted recently that results didn’t concern him in pre-season, and that is a belief echoed by coach Roberts.

“The performances have been good and that is the main thing in pre-season when results don’t really matter too much,” said Roberts.

“John wants the lads to get the ball down and play it to feet at pace and play a high-tempo game on and off the ball and I think the fans are already impressed with what they’re seeing.

“The new lads have all settled in well too and the players are all enjoying their work at the moment.”

Roberts has been impressed with the way the club's influx of new signings have settled in.

"The news lads have settled in nicely really," added Roberts.

"Young Kian (Spence) in particular has impressed me and Harry Coates has looked good in the friendlies, but so have all the players."