Connor Avison header wins Kenward Cup final thriller for Trafalgar against Newlands

After a frantic start to the game with few chances created, Traf opened the scoring on seven minutes when hesitancy in the Newlands defence allowed Sam Pickard to latch onto a long ball upfield and lobbed the ball over Newlands keeper Callum Myers.

On 16 minutes only a great challenge by Jack Brown stopped Pickard breaking through for a second, and this proved crucial as two minutes later Newlands had brought the scores level.

A low, driven free-kick from Ryan Link was only palmed out by Traf keeper Kyle Scaife and Newlands hot-shot Chris Pearson reacted quickest to slot the ball into the net.

Newlands started to gain the upper hand for a spell as Tris Mustoe, Ben Luntley and Brad Rowley all impressed.

Traf gradually edged their way back into the game for the final five minutes of the first half.

But it was Newlands who almost took the lead on the stroke of half-time as skipper Liam Mintoft, pushing up from right-back, fired a cross-shot inches over the bar from the right wing.

Seven minutes into the second half Newlands made it 2-1 when Traf keeper Scaife miskicked the ball and it trickled to Dan Freer who slotted the ball into the net.

The introduction of striker Mike Barker as a sub for Frank Belt swung the game back in Traf's favour, as within three minutes of his arrival he levelled for the league champions with a superb half-volley from the edge of the area which dipped over Myers.

Centre-back Connor Avison headed narrowly over after a corner and then a brilliant save from Scaife kept out a fierce close-range shot from Luntley.

Rowley almost put Newlands in front on 62 minutes when his 20-yard shot went narrowly wide of the target.

Six minutes later Avison headed in powerfully from close-range after a superb inswinging corner by Barker.

Fourteen minutes from time Traf almost doubled their lead when Link's dipping shot from 20 yards was tipped onto bar and over by Myers.

Newlands piled on the pressure late on and only two great challenges by skipper Curtis Rose kept Traf in front, they also had a strong shout for a handball turned down in the dying moments of the game.

While Traf celebrated their treble success, Newlands will now look to bounce back in the North Riding FA Sunday Challenge Cup final against AFC Acklam on Thursday, April 28, at Stokesley Sports Club, 7.30pm kick-off.

Trafalgar: Kyle Scaife, Connor Avison, Danny Price, Curtis Rose, Luke Jones (Nathan Vernon 26 mins), Jamie Patterson (Josh Petre 64 mins), Frank Belt (Mike Barker 52 mins), Kieran Link, Sam Garnett, Lewis Taylor (Tom Greenwood 56 mins), Sam Pickard (Joel Ramm 85 mins).

Newlands: Callum Myers, Kile Fields, Jack Hakings, Jack Brown, Liam Mintoft, Tristan Mustoe (Jack South 78 mins), Ben Luntley, Ryan Link, Dan Freer, Brad Rowley, Chris Pearson.