Coulson can't wait for when Saturday comes

Scarborough Athletic top-scorer Michael Coulson just can’t wait to get the new Evo-Stik Premier Campaign underway on Saturday.

Boro kick-off on the road at Hednesford Town in their opening game at this level of football since promotion.

“I just can’t wait for Saturday to come, this week has been dragging,” he said.

“I’m just looking forward to waking up on Saturday morning and it being game day.

“Pre-season has dragged a bit, I think we were probably ready after the Harrogate game, but the good thing is everyone should be fit.

“There is a good set-up at Hednesford and they have a decent side, but I’m hoping that we surprise them by how many fans we bring and the atmosphere they create on the day.”