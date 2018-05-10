Coulson keen to turn back the clock in North Riding FA final

Scarborough Athletic top-scorer Michael Coulson is ready to cap a magnificent season at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night.

Boro travel north to tackle Middlesbrough Under-23s in the final of the North Riding FA Senior Cup and they will be searching for their second trophy of the campaign, having wrapped up runners-up spot in the Evo-Stik North a fortnight ago.

It will be like turning back the clock for Coulson, as he burst into the Scarborough FC first team in 2004, which was when Boro last scooped victory in the final of the North Riding FA Cup against Middlesbrough at the McCain Stadium.

Much has happened since then for both club and player, but now Coulson is back and wanting more North Riding success.

“I can remember that season because it was just as I was breaking through into the first team.

“That was a good night back then and this will be a great one as well.

“It will be a nice pitch in a top stadium and every one of us will be going out there trying to win it.”

Coulson isn’t a stranger to the big stages, having played at Wembley for Barnsley in the FA Cup semi-final and also for St Johnstone last season at Rangers’ Ibrox base.

“These are the games you want to be a part of and play in,” he added.

“Earlier in the competition you are not all that bothered because we were trying to focus on the league.

“But now we have got through to the final it has a lot more importance, especially as we’ll be playing at the Riverside.

“Last season I came on as a sub for St Johnstone at Ibrox and also at Aberdeen’s Pittodrie, they were both great experiences.

“I’m looking forward to another one on Wednesday.”

The players have been allowed some time away since they wrapped up promotion to the Evo-Stik Premier and Coulson feels that will have done them a world of good.

He said: “The break has been good, it has been a hard season, so that gives you time to recover.

“We have this game then we’ll have another few weeks off in the summer. I’m looking forward to them because I’ll be able to spend a bit more time with my family.

“After that I’ll come back ready and refreshed for the new season.”