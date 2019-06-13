Coveted keeper Tommy Taylor 100% focussed on Scarborough Athletic despite interest from Football League clubs

Scarborough Athletic’s highly-coveted goalkeeper Tommy Taylor is 100% focussed on performing for the club, despite interest from Football League clubs for his services.

Fans’ favourite Taylor impressed throughout the 2018/19 campaign, attracting interest from clubs including Rotherham United and Cambridge United.

After trials at both clubs, Taylor is yet to hear anything, but he admits to finding it easy to ignore the rumours and focus his attentions on performing for Scarborough Athletic.

“I’m contracted to Scarborough Athletic and love playing for the club, so I find it easy to focus on playing well and not thinking about anything else,” said Taylor.

“There’s always rumours flying around, but until I hear anything or something is agreed with the club, my focus is solely on working hard and getting ready for the coming season with Scarborough.

“I got some good feedback from Rotherham and Cambridge so I just need to keep improving and maintaining consistent performances.

“I’ve been in the gym every day working hard and ticking over and have been to Leeds to meet the manager (John Deacey) and I’m really looking forward to next season.”

Taylor will line up behind a new-look defence after the departures of Bailey Gooda, Kevin Burgess, Ross Killock, Jamie Williamson and Matty Bowman.

The 26-year-old stopper is sad to see a number of his teammates go, but has heard nothing but positive things about Boro’s new defensive acquisitions.

“This is a sad time of year for footballers as you see a lot of your teammates leave the club,” added Taylor.

“I got on well with Bailey (Gooda) and Kev (Burgess), and it’s sad to see them leave the club, but the boss has brought in a good mix of youth and experience.

“I know Harry Coates through friends. He’s a good signing and I was with Danny Lowe at Halifax as a youngster, although I didn’t play alongside him, I know he’s a good addition to the squad and will bring experience.

“When we signed T’Nique Fishley I received a few messages off players saying we’d brought in a good player, so I’m sure we’ll do well next season.

“Hopefully I’ll have a little bit less work to do between the sticks next season.”

Taylor believes he improved his game last season under the watchful eye of goalkeeping coach Tom Morgan, and insists he wants to keep improving going forward.

“It was great working with Tom last season and feel I improved my game, and I’m keen to keep doing so,” added Taylor.