Davey Turnbull lands Heaviest Fish of Whitby Sea Anglers Association League season so far

Davey Turnbull , left, lands Heaviest Fish of Whitby Sea Anglers Association League season so far, and Peter Horbury with his 5 lb 12 oz, also from Wednesday

​For both this week’s Whitby Sea Anglers Association League matches the wintry cold snap continued, with the temperatures rarely above zero.

On Wednesday evening it was low pressure dominating, centred over Norway giving some welcome NWesterly swell 8-12ft fishing up to HWater.

It was the opposite for Sunday evening, high pressure, SSWesterly winds, no swell, and fishing down to LWater.

On Wednesday night there were two ‘double-figure’ bags, the first coming from WSAA League secretary Peter Horbury, with four codlings 11 lb 9 oz, his best being 5 lb 12 oz.

With a couple of minutes to spare, Davey Turnbull, of Darlington, weighed-in (best fish first) a fine cod of 10 lb 10 oz (which is now the Heaviest Fish of the season).

Turnbull secured a further two codlings for 17 lb 4 oz.

Davey reported landing his 10-pounder on the last cast, and then knew he ‘had’ to go to the weigh-in!

On Sunday evening, finally a chance to get out onto the open scaurs and fish the gullies and tangle beds.

Davey Turnbull with his 10lb 10oz Heaviest Fish of the season so far.

It soon became obvious, it was a scratching match.

The localised SSWesterly swell ebbed to nothing as fast as the tide, just a few rockling bites. It is ‘that’ time of year as fish move off into deeper waters to spawn.

Man of the match was Bernard Vasey, Whitby, with his first win of the campaign, and second Heaviest Fish win, all with a single codling 1 lb 07 oz.

On Sunday night Treasurer Dave Perrett, Whitby, joined Brian Harland in the 100 lb Club.

Top Ten Leaderboard: 1st - Brian Harland - 83 fish 129 lb 08 oz, 2nd - Dave Perrett - 69 fish 101 lb 01 oz, 3rd - Col Stainthorpe - 63 fish 85 lb 09 oz, 4th - Rob Taylor - 40 fish 82 lb 05 oz, 5th - Jason Ebison - 39 fish 76 lb 09 oz, 6th - Denis Thompson - 49 fish 65 lb 09 oz, 7th - Peter Horbury - 48 fish 59 lb 12 oz, 8th - Davey Turnbull - 18 fish 53 lb 13 oz, 9th - Neil Eglon - 14 fish 32 lb 12 oz, 10th - Bernard Vasey - 17 fish 29 lb 01 oz.