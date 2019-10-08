Dawson's late strike helps Scarborough Athletic to 2-1 win at Matlock Town

Scarborough Athletic sealed a much-needed 2-1 win at Matlock Town in the BetVictor Northern Premier League on Tuesday night courtesy of Chris Dawson's late winner.

Both sides had chances on goal in the opening exchanges, James Walshaw breaking free for Boro before being denied, while Pete Davidson failed to clear his lines and Matlock went close at the other end.

John Deacey's men then took the lead in the contest, Michael Coulson squaring the ball across the box to on-loan Paul Walker to tap into the the back of the net.

After the break Boro keeper Tommy Taylor had to be alert to keep out a Matlock free-kick before Ryan Watson's driven corner just eluded Walshaw in the six-yard box.

Boro were made to pay for not being more clinical in front of the Matlock goal when Luke Hinsley headed a Piteu Crouz corner past Taylor to make it 1-1 and level matters up for former Athletic manager Steve Kittrick's new side.

Matlock then went close again when a deflected strike from Sam Scrivens was smartly kept out by Taylor.

The hosts were then reduced to 10 men when Crouz was sent off following a dangerous, late tackle on Boro's Kian Spence.

Another good chance came and went for Boro when Dawson’s ball across the box failed to find Walshaw and it appeared the visitors would have to settle for a share of the spoils.

Boro weren't to be denied though and they regained the lead when Walshaw raced through on goal and squared the ball to Dawson, who slotted into an open net to seal a much-needed win for Deacey's men.

