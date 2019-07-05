Deacey reflects on pre-season opener as his new-look Scarborough Athletic squad report for training

Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey was pleased with his new-look side's efforts in their first pre-season training session earlier this week.

Boro's players reported back for duties after their summer break and Deacey was keen to get down to action.

"It was good to get the lads together and get back to work," said Deacey.

"There were a few lads missing from the session, but it was good to see the players working hard and getting back into things.

"The lads did some fitness work, a bit of ball work and had a bit of a game to finish off the session and things were very positive.

"A lot of the players were in good shape and a few need a little bit of work, but that will come over the next few weeks."

Deacey admits it will take time for his squad to gel after bringing in a host of fresh faces as he plans to alter the tactical approach at the Flamingo Land Stadium this season.

He added: "There's a lot of new players so it will take time for them all to get used to playing with each other, but that's inevitable.

"It always takes time to settle in to a new club, with new surroundings and teammates, but it was definitely a positive start to pre-season.

"The players know how I want them to play this season and also how I want them to train in preparation for that."