Deadline for referees course in Scarborough extended after positive response

The North Riding County FA have extended the booking deadline for their FA Referees Course to be held in Scarborough to 5pm on Monday September 30 after a good response and a number of applicants came forward.

The course, which will be held at the Flamingo Land Stadium, gets under way on Thursday October 12, running until Thursday February 20, with modules to follow afterwards.

NRCFA’s Ross Joyce said: “I am delighted to confirm that we have had a good response for our FA Referees Course in Scarborough in October and have extended the deadline.

“We hope that the people of Scarborough and wider area will consider giving it a go, it’s a fantastic hobby and is open to anybody from 14 years of age male or female.

“I am hoping that we can also encourage some local footballers in Scarborough who are perhaps coming to the end of their playing days and fancy a different challenge and staying involved.”

There will be a female-only course heading to Scarborough as the North Riding try to encourage more girls and women to take up the whistle.

Joyce added: “We are proud that over the past 18 months we’ve recruited a number of female referees and hope that we can recruit many more.”

Contact Joyce via support@northridingfa.com for more information.

Online Booking Link: https://eventspace.thefa.com/northridingfa/participant/arrangement.aspx?id=281141#regform