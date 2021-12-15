Bailey Gooda takes a throw-in for Boro.

Gooda, who signed for the Seadogs initially on loan during Boro's promotion season in 2017/18 from Harrogate Town, has since been a regular in the side for the past four seasons.

Boro boss Jono Greening added: "Bailey is deservingly one of the players we wished to tie down.

"He is ambitious and wants to achieve things with us at Scarborough.

Bailey Gooda puts pressure on a rival.

"It is no secret we are a better unit with Bailey in the team and we have missed him when he was injured."

Gooda added: "I love this club. Having experienced the promotion season, I want to experience this again with Scarborough.

"The dressing room is great, with some real quality and we can now push on towards the play-offs in the New Year and build upon our current league position.

"I also want to reach my century of competitive Boro appearances."