Defender Bailey Gooda commits to Scarborough Athletic until end of season
Defender Bailey Gooda has committed to Scarborough Athletic until at least the end of the season.
Gooda, who signed for the Seadogs initially on loan during Boro's promotion season in 2017/18 from Harrogate Town, has since been a regular in the side for the past four seasons.
Boro boss Jono Greening added: "Bailey is deservingly one of the players we wished to tie down.
"He is ambitious and wants to achieve things with us at Scarborough.
"It is no secret we are a better unit with Bailey in the team and we have missed him when he was injured."
Gooda added: "I love this club. Having experienced the promotion season, I want to experience this again with Scarborough.
"The dressing room is great, with some real quality and we can now push on towards the play-offs in the New Year and build upon our current league position.
"I also want to reach my century of competitive Boro appearances."
Gooda is currently on 90 competitive appearances including 82 starts and eight substitute appearances for Athletic.