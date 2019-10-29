Defender Dom delighted to extend his loan stay at Scarborough Athletic

Defender Dom Roma is delighted to have extended his loan stay with Scarborough Athletic into January 2020.

Roma, on loan from fellow BetVictor Northern Premier League outfit Basford United, has impressed at the heart of an injury-ravaged defence during his second stint with Athletic and jumped at the chance to extend his stay at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

“It’s been good so far,” said Roma, who turns 34 in November.

“The loan move to Scarborough was pretty much done and dusted within an hour of Basford sending the information out.

“Mezza (Dave Merris) got in touch to see if I’d be keen in coming back to Scarborough Athletic and I jumped at the chance.

“I know the chairman and a few people off the pitch, so it was an easy decision to come back.”

Roma came in to fill a gaping hole at the heart of the Boro rearguard after a host of injuries and believes he’s settled in well.

He added: “I think I’ve done pretty well.

“At my age I know what I can and can’t do now and that definitely helps.

“I have just looked to use my experience to help out the younger lads like Isaac (Assenso) and Kian (Spence) and hopefully I have managed to help.

“I settled in pretty well, having been at the club previously and also as I had played seven of the nine matches at the start of the season with Basford so I could hit the ground running as I was match fit.

“We’ve got some good players coming back from injury now and are a lot more solid at the back and hopefully that can continue.”

Roma insists he’s been impressed with the backing from the terraces so far in his second spell, but admits he expected nothing less having enjoyed the support he received in his first spell with the club.

“The backing from the stands has been fantastic,” Roma added.

“When I was first here, we had 500 or 600 travelling to Bridlington, so I’m not shocked to see around 1,000 at games now and they create a good atmosphere.

"I remember we went to Colwyn Bay needing to win to make the play-offs in my first spell and we had around 250 or 300 fans there, it was fantastic.

"It has the feel of a proper club about it, I have played a lot of games in the Conference North and it's rare you get the level of backing that Scarborough Athletic get."