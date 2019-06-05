Defensive duo Gooda and Burgess leave Scarborough Athletic

Defensive duo Bailey Gooda and Kev Burgess have left Scarborough Athletic after the pair weren't named on boss John Deacey's retained list for the 2019/20 season.

Gooda and Burgess join Ross Killock, Luke Dean, James Cadman, James Williamson, Jamie Forrester, Matthew Dixon, Jackson Jowett and Nathan Valentine in leaving the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Midfielder Jordan Deacey in action for Farsley Celtic against Boro

Scarborough Athletic have confirmed the players from 2018/19 who have been retained or offered terms for the 2019/20 campaign by boss Deacey.

Tommy Taylor, Josh Lacey, David Merris, Jack Johnson, Wayne Brooksby, Michael Coulson, Luke Lofts, James Walshaw, Tom Morgan, Ryan Watson and Flynn McNaughton have been retained or offered terms, and are joined by new signings T’Nique Fishley, Ellis Barkworth, Danny Lowe, Harry Coates, Isaac Assenso, Peter Davidson, Joe Lumsden, Will Annan and Chris Howarth.

Boss Deacey has also brought in his son, 25-year-old midfielder Jordan Deacey, who has previously turned out for North Ferriby United, Telford, Bradford Park Avenue, Boston United and Farsley Celtic.

