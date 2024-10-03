Depleted Scarborough Ladies FC Under-18s show courage in home loss against Fulford

Scarborough Ladies FC U18s lost 6-1 at home to Fulford.

​​Scarborough Ladies Under-18s had an uphill struggle from the kick-off against Fulford Ladies team in the City of York Girls Football League on Saturday morning at Scarborough Sports Village.

Scarborough were only able to field 10 players owing to other commitments of players, injuries and last-minute illnesses.

Despite this and going two goals behind in the first 20 minutes, the Scarborough team showed great teamwork and desire to make the game competitive and got the score back to 2-1 in the 21st minute when Amelia Breckon powered a strong cross from the right that Sarah Dicks calmly controlled the ball into Fulford net.

The next 15 minutes were all Scarborough’s, and despite being a player down, they showed a great belief in themselves.

A disputed penalty-kick was awarded to Fulford, who converted it to go into the half-time break with a two-goal lead.

Sadly, for Scarborough Ladies, the pressure of not having any substitutes for the second half and tiredness allowed Fulford three more goals in the second half.

Fulford could have scored more goals, but with strong tackles from Sophie Smith, Evie Dowsland, and captain Bailey Orrells, they limited the final score to 6-1.

Player of the match was keeper Lucy Webster, who commanded the Boro area and made several wonderful saves. Overall, a disappointing result, but it doesn't truly reflect the maximum effort shown by all 10 Scarborough players.