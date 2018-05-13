Dobson hits hat-trick as Angel see off plucky Pier

Cameron Dobson's hat-trick helped Angel to a 4-1 win in the Scarborough FA Sunday Cup final against West Pier at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Scarborough Sunday League Division One champions Angel took the lead on 12 minutes when James Gunn headed in from a precise Jackson Jowett corner, awarded after a superb diving save from Brad Atkinson to deny Lloyd Henderson's powerful 25-yard drive.

Atkinson made a series of fine saves to keep the Angel forwards at bay for the next 15 minutes, although Pier looked dangerous on the counter and from set-pieces, Luke Delve shooting across goal from an acute angle on 30 minutes.

Pier then started to exert themselves on the game for the rest of the first half but failed to make the extra possession tell, and they paid the price two minutes before the break.

In a superb counter-attack from the league champs, Jowett pushed up after Angel cleared from a corner, his pass found Cooper, who raced forward and shot against the post from 20 yards and his shot cannoned off the post and into the path of Dobson to slot into the net.

Twelve minutes into the second half, Angel added a third goal, Cooper's shot was blocked by Atkinson but Dobson followed up to score from close-range.

Two minutes later it was 4-0, Dobson completing his hat-trick to make it 4-0 to Angel.

Pier then pulled it back to 4-1 when Will Jenkinson ran through the middle and lited a superb 20-yard shot past Wardman, with probably the goal of the game.

Delve had a great chance to pull it back to 4-2 when put clean through but he shot wide of the target with Wardman advancing.

Dobson then hit the post again late on after an initial shot had been saved then a Pier defender kicked the ball over his own bar, but Angel had done enough to wrap up a league and cup treble, with a Senior Cup final to come next Sunday at the same venue, 10.30am ko.

Teams: West Pier: Atkinson, Watson, Blake, K Spivey, M Young (Paxton) , Mattinson, W Jenkinson, Tolliday (Macca Young), Bradbury (Wood), S Sheader, Delve.

Angel: Wardman, Mason, Gravestock, G Thomas (Griffiths), D Marston, L Henderson, Gunn, Jowett (Sands), Davis, Dobson, M Cooper (Thurston).