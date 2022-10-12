Bridlington Spa head in a goal during their home win against Sutton United PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Tom Coates led the way for the title-chasers with a brace of goals, with Louie Miller and Lewis Wright also on the scoresheet. Spa make the trip to Easington Reserves this Saturday.

Fellow high-flyers Brid Rovers Millau are back in action this Saturday at fourth-placed Beverley Town Thirds.

A Joel Rollinson hat-trick guided Flamborough to a 6-1 home win against Gilberdyke Phoenix Reserves in Division Three.

Bridlington Spa, purple shirts, on the attack during their home win against Sutton United PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Oli Robinson, Josh Wood and sub Cal Charlton also notched for the early leaders, who head to Northside Sporting FC this Saturday.

Division Four pacesetters Bridlington Rovers Pandas roared to a 5-2 win at home to Thorpe Park Rangers.

Jamie Walker, Jake Tindall, Josh Garbutt, Charley Brown and Luke Stockdale netted for the Pandas, who head to fellow unbeaten side Club Atletico De Bransholme on Saturday.

Club de Albion secured a 4-3 win at Robin in Division Five.

Michael Nugent, Jason Coultas and Charlie Green were on target for Albion in the first half, sub Lewis Valentine scoring the fourth goal 15 minutes from time.

Albion entertain Thorpe Park Rangers Development this weekend.

Bridlington Rovers Academy lost 5-4 at Thorpe Park Rangers Development, while Seaside United lost 7-2 at home to Easington 3rds.